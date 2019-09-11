UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Cautiously Optimistic About Russia-Ukraine Relations, But Expects Long Work Ahead

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:56 PM

Long and painstaking work has to be done to normalize relations between Russia and Ukraine, but there is reason for cautious optimism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Long and painstaking work has to be done to normalize relations between Russia and Ukraine, but there is reason for cautious optimism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported that Ukraine was suspending the process of scrapping bilateral agreements with Russia.

"I think it its premature to talk about some kind of effect for normalization. Here we are talking about the fact that the exit from a very large number of documents happened to the detriment of the interests of the Ukrainians. It was obvious. Regarding the future prospects of Russian-Ukrainian relations, the work is underway, there is reason for very restrained optimism. But we will not be guessing. A very complicated long-term responsible and painstaking work is ahead," Peskov said, commenting on the news.

