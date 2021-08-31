The Kremlin does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the relations between the United States and Ukraine but is closely following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Kremlin does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the relations between the United States and Ukraine but is closely following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy is currently paying a working visit to the US.

On Wednesday, he plans to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden. The leaders are expected to discuss the US possible involvement in the Donbas crisis settlement; the Nord Stream 2 project; and energy security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We do not consider ourselves entitled to interfere in relations of two sovereign states, the US and Ukraine, and are not going to do it, but we are very closely following the results of this visit," Peskov told reporters.