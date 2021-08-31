UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Closely Following Zelenskyy's Visit To US

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:04 PM

Kremlin Closely Following Zelenskyy's Visit to US

The Kremlin does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the relations between the United States and Ukraine but is closely following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Kremlin does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the relations between the United States and Ukraine but is closely following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy is currently paying a working visit to the US.

On Wednesday, he plans to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden. The leaders are expected to discuss the US possible involvement in the Donbas crisis settlement; the Nord Stream 2 project; and energy security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We do not consider ourselves entitled to interfere in relations of two sovereign states, the US and Ukraine, and are not going to do it, but we are very closely following the results of this visit," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Visit Nord United States

Recent Stories

Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for develo ..

Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for developing countries

2 minutes ago
 US May Convince Zelenskyy to Follow Path of Minsk ..

US May Convince Zelenskyy to Follow Path of Minsk Agreements' Implementation - K ..

2 minutes ago
 China to Keep Coordinating With International Comm ..

China to Keep Coordinating With International Community on Afghanistan - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, ..

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

13 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.