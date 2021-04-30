Kremlin Closely Monitors Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border, Hopes Ceasefire Will Last

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Kremlin is closely following the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and hopes that the ceasefire between the two countries will last, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know that, firstly, both countries, they have established contact through the foreign ministers, therefore, of course, we are deeply concerned about this news, we are following it very closely.

And we welcome the decision on a ceasefire, and we hope that it will be a sustainable ceasefire, which will help avoid such excesses in the future," Peskov told reporters.