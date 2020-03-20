(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Washington's decision to send a delegation headed by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien to Moscow for participation in the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II is a positive step, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, John Sullivan, the US ambassador in Moscow, confirmed that O'Brien would head the delegation from the United States.

"So far, to be honest, I have not seen any information from our Foreign Ministry that there was an official confirmation about this [O'Brien's visit to Moscow]. But we heard [Sullivan's] statement, and this was a positive statement, of course, we take it very positively," Peskov said.