Kremlin Comments On Lukashenko's Claim Belarus Has No Friends

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Kremlin Comments on Lukashenko's Claim Belarus Has No Friends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia and Belarus are brothers, not just friends, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a recent statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said his country has no friends at all.

"We assume this statement can hardly be related to Russia. We are members of the Union State, so we are rather brothers, not friends," Peskov told reporters.

