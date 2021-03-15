Russia and Belarus are brothers, not just friends, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a recent statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said his country has no friends at all

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia and Belarus are brothers, not just friends, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a recent statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said his country has no friends at all.

"We assume this statement can hardly be related to Russia. We are members of the Union State, so we are rather brothers, not friends," Peskov told reporters.