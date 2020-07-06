UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:05 PM

Kremlin Comments on Vedomosti Outlet Row, Says Has No Plans to Interfere in Media Affairs

The Kremlin has no right or intention to interfere in the affairs of journalist teams or media outlet owners, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a dispute in Russia's Vedomosti newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Kremlin has no right or intention to interfere in the affairs of journalist teams or media outlet owners, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a dispute in Russia's Vedomosti newspaper.

On July 2, the business News Media company, the publisher of Vedomosti, told Sputnik that it had received a letter from the newspaper staff outlining a number of requirements for new owners of the media outlet. The requirements include measures to protect the publications and ensure their authenticity.

"We have already said that, firstly, it all depends on the code of each particular media outlet, since it is different everywhere, and news outlets are working on the basis of different principles.

In any case, we have no right or intention to interfere in relationship between journalistic crews and owners of media outlets," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman noted that the Kremlin wished the journalistic staff and the owners of Vedomosti to come to a mutually agreeable solution so that the newspaper could continue to operate on the same high professional level as it had had before.

In June, five deputy editors-in-chief of Vedomosti announced they were leaving the newspaper in protest against the appointment of Andrey Shmarov as editor-in-chief. Business News Media's board of directors recommended his appointment, but employees said they believed changes in the editorial policy of Vedomosti by Shmarov undermined the audience's confidence in the newspaper.

