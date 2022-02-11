UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Comments On Western Diplomats' Recent Geographic Gaffes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Moscow hopes that the mistakes made by Western politicians concerning Russian geography remain in words only, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on the recent gaffes by UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss and US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

On Thursday, Truss insisted that the United Kingdom will never recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh regions during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The territories in question are officially part of Russia, which she had to be reminded of by UK Ambassador to the Russia Deborah Bronnert. On Friday, Thomas-Greenfield was caught making a gaffe about the details of the Minsk agreements during an interview with BBC, saying the withdrawal of Russian troops from Crimea was part of the deal.

"Let's call these gaffes as what they are, gaffes, and let's hope that till the end they will remain just that.

But it is obvious that leading figures in world diplomacy have problems reading the very short and extremely clear text of the Minsk package of measures," Peskov told reporters.

Such oversights and inaccuracies are signs of a "conceptual misunderstanding" of the real situation in Russia and Ukraine by the West, the spokesman noted.

"Hence the inability of very qualified, high-ranking political advisers to the heads of state of the Minsk Four to read the same text and come to the same understanding. We have all witnessed yesterday how, unfortunately, yet another meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four ended without results," Peskov said.

This is the reality Russian diplomats have to work in, according to the spokesman, who expressed hope that they will further continue to defend Moscow's interests and "patiently explain geographic, geopolitical and other realities to their opponents."

>