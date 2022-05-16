UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Will Analyze Consequences

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM

The Kremlin is concerned about the decision of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, and will conduct a deep analysis of the consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

"We have already said that for us, of course, this is the issue that we are monitoring most carefully. There is reason for a very deep analysis of the possible consequences. We do not think that the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO will anyhow strengthen and improve the security architecture on our continent," Peskov told reporters.

Speaking in this context about the events in Ukraine, he drew attention to the fact that Russia had no territorial disputes with either Finland or Sweden, while Ukraine "could potentially become a member of NATO, and then Russia would have a territorial dispute with the state, which is part of an alliance that carries huge, huge risks for the entire continent.

Peskov stressed that the issue of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO "causes our concern, and we will follow very carefully what will be the consequences of this accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in terms of application, in terms of our security, which must be ensured absolutely unconditionally."

"We will closely monitor what will happen, we carefully record the statements. There were statements from the Swedish side that Sweden was not going to place any foreign military bases or weapons systems on its territory even if it is a member of the alliance.," Peskov added.

He noted that the Kremlin was carefully watching and analyzing the situation in relation to the prospects for ensuring Russia's security.

