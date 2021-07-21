Kremlin Concerned Over Developments in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned about developments in Afghanistan, since only disturbing news are coming from there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Afghanistan is extremely alarming.

The situation in Afghanistan is a matter of our concern, and we constantly maintain contact with our partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and with countries bordering Afghanistan. Naturally, we are monitoring developments there. As of now, we get only disturbing news," Peskov told reporters.