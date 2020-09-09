UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Concerned Over Disappearances Of People In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Concerned Over Disappearances of People in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over disappearances of people in Belarus and assumes that all the information on them will be provided in compliance with the law, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on detentions of members of Belarusian opposition coordination council.

"I will abstain from providing any estimates. I will only say that disappearances of people certainly make us concerned," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on what happens with the Belarusian opposition.

The Kremlin assumes that "some information will be provided within the time frame established by the legislation," the spokesman added.

More Stories From World

