Kremlin Concerned Over Escalating Tensions In Gaza Strip, Israel

The Kremlin is concerned over escalating tensions in Israel and the Gaza Strip and calls on all the sides to show restraint and solve the problems solely through diplomatic measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Kremlin is concerned over escalating tensions in Israel and the Gaza Strip and calls on all the sides to show restraint and solve the problems solely through diplomatic measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military registered early on Tuesday 50 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, of which 20 were intercepted, soon after the killing of the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Baha Abu Al Ata, in an Israeli strike.

"We are traditionally concerned over this new escalation, this new increase in regional tensions. We are calling on all the sides to exercise tranquility and solve all the problems through political and diplomatic means exclusively," Peskov told reporters.

