Kremlin Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions on Donbas Contact Line

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Kremlin is seriously concerned about the escalation on the contact line in the Donbas and the provocative actions of the Ukrainian security forces, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for the situation on the line of contact, we have said before that the escalation of tension causes our grave concern.

We have previously expressed our concern about the provocative actions of the Ukrainian armed forces that took place. This is probably the latest trend, probably, of the past month or several months," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, this issue was discussed between the presidential aides and in the contact group, while public statements were repeatedly made. Peskov also said that the current escalation and provocative actions may trigger forceful scenarios and lead to tragedies.