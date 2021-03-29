UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Concerned Over Escalation Of Tensions On Donbas Contact Line

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:32 PM

Kremlin Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions on Donbas Contact Line

The Kremlin is seriously concerned about the escalation on the contact line in the Donbas and the provocative actions of the Ukrainian security forces, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Kremlin is seriously concerned about the escalation on the contact line in the Donbas and the provocative actions of the Ukrainian security forces, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for the situation on the line of contact, we have said before that the escalation of tension causes our grave concern.

We have previously expressed our concern about the provocative actions of the Ukrainian armed forces that took place. This is probably the latest trend, probably, of the past month or several months," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, this issue was discussed between the presidential aides and in the contact group, while public statements were repeatedly made. Peskov also said that the current escalation and provocative actions may trigger forceful scenarios and lead to tragedies.

Related Topics

Lead May

Recent Stories

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide

7 minutes ago

COVID prevention messages disseminated by 24,603 r ..

7 minutes ago

AIOU initiates 5-day plantation drive to tackle de ..

7 minutes ago

China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

7 minutes ago

Two robbers held in faisalabad

7 minutes ago

13 arrested over violation of anti-Covid 19 SOPs i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.