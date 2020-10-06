Kremlin Concerned Over Events in Kyrgyzstan - Peskov

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the current events in Kyrgyzstan and hopes that all parties involved will stick to the country's constitutional framework, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's election authority canceled the results of the recent general election following violent protests.

"We are, of course, concerned with this [turn of events] and we hope that all political forces in Kyrgyzstan will find it in themselves to remain within the constitutional framework and resolve the situation that has taken place there as soon as possible," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's view on the recent developments in the country.

