Kremlin Concerned Over India-China Row, Believes Nations Can Avoid Repetition Of Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

The Kremlin is concerned over tensions on the Chinese-Indian border but believes that the countries are capable of implementing measures to avoid repetition of such situations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over tensions on the Chinese-Indian border but believes that the countries are capable of implementing measures to avoid repetition of such situations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We follow the events on the Chinese-Indian border attentively.

We qualify these reports as concerning, but we think that the two sides are capable of taking needed steps to avoid the repetition of such situations and to ensure predictable stability in the region and make the region safe, most importantly for the Chinese and Indian people," Peskov told reporters.

Russia sees both China and India as very close partners and values the mutually beneficial and respectful relations with them, the Kremlin spokesman added.

