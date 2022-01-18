UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Concerned Over Possible Deliveries Of Man-portable Air-defense Systems To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 04:31 PM

The information about the delivery of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine is among Russia's concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said the UK will supply Ukraine with light anti-tank defensive weapons for "self-defense".

"This is all in line with our concerns in connection with the development of the territory of Ukraine by various suppliers of weapons, which are often not only defensive, but also offensive," Peslpv told reporters.

The spokesman added that if information about MANPADS is true then it is "extremely dangerous."

