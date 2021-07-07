UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Concerned Over Raab's Statement That UK Ships May Enter 'Ukrainian Waters' Again

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Concerned Over Raab's Statement that UK Ships May Enter 'Ukrainian Waters' Again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned over UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent statement that London may send UK ships to "Ukrainian waters" again after the incident with the Defender warship.

"No, there are no consultations [with the UK on the matter], now, in fact, relations are in such a frozen state. Of course, such statements cause our concern," Peskov told reporters.

