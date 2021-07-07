MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned over UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent statement that London may send UK ships to "Ukrainian waters" again after the incident with the Defender warship.

"No, there are no consultations [with the UK on the matter], now, in fact, relations are in such a frozen state. Of course, such statements cause our concern," Peskov told reporters.