Kremlin Concerned Over Rising Civilian Casualties in Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar, where mass protests are taking place, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the situation is being closely monitored

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar, where mass protests are taking place, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

"We are very concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties. This is a very deep concern for us, and we are closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar," the spokesman said.

Peskov said that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin's presence at a military parade in Myanmar does not mean that Moscow supports events that are taking place in the Southeast Asian country.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Fomin and members of the public council under the Russian military department were guests at the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, which was held in Naypyidaw.

"You know that we have long-standing and rather constructive ties with Myanmar, there are still certain developments in terms of bilateral relations, and it is from this angle that we need to treat this. This does not mean, of course, approval of those tragic events, which take place in the country," Peskov said.