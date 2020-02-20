UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Concerned Over Russian Diplomats's Difficulties With Getting US Visas - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Kremlin Concerned Over Russian Diplomats's Difficulties With Getting US Visas - Spokesman

The Kremlin is concerned over the difficulties that Russian diplomats are experiencing with obtaining US visas, this gets in the way of the UN work, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the difficulties that Russian diplomats are experiencing with obtaining US visas, this gets in the way of the UN work, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have to state that there is a big problem with visas not being given or given too late to our diplomats who take part in the work of commissions and committees in UN. This is in the way of UN work and is a big problem," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

Number of Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus in ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Seeks to Hold Trilateral Summit With Russia, ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 2 Killed as High-Speed Train Derails in A ..

4 minutes ago

No Dates Set For Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit on Syri ..

2 minutes ago

US Audience Accepts Russian St. Petersburg Ballet ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan with China in this difficult time of Coro ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.