MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the difficulties that Russian diplomats are experiencing with obtaining US visas, this gets in the way of the UN work, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have to state that there is a big problem with visas not being given or given too late to our diplomats who take part in the work of commissions and committees in UN. This is in the way of UN work and is a big problem," Peskov told reporters.