Kremlin Concerned Over Situation Around RUSADA - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Kremlin regrets that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) proposed to remove Russia from international competitions, this situation causes concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"This is really information that causes concern, we regret in this regard," Peskov told reporters.

The committee recommended on Monday banning Russia from holding international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete under the neutral status at international events, and depriving the Russian team of the opportunity to compete for four years in major tournaments.

WADA will consider the recommendations at an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee on December 9.

Peskov called for abstaining from premature assessments of the situation and said Moscow has no right to prevent athletes from performing for other nations, but added that most of them are proud of Russia and its national flag.