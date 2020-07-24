UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Concerned Over US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Concerned Over US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, noting that a strategy aimed at implementing the project will be drafted after studying the situation.

On Thursday, the US Senate passed its version of the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021, which includes Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

"Let us see what happens. We are certainly concerned over the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, and our partners in this international project are concerned as well. Let us not forget that this is an international project, and quite many big and reputable companies are engaged in its implementation," Peskov told reporters, stressing that Russia sees the sanctions as "unacceptable.

"

"We believe these sanctions contradict the international legislation. If all this wording is really formalized this way, this will call for a certain analysis in order to come up with a strategy, keeping in mind that the final goal is to complete the construction of this mega-project," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, did not discuss the sanctions during their phone conversation on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman said.

"Traditionally, Putin does not initiate talks on some restrictions and sanctions against our country or economic projects implemented with our participation," Peskov told reporters, adding that Trump did not raise the issue either.

