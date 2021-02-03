Kremlin Condemns Ban of Three Ukrainian Broadcasters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Wednesday the sanctions against three Ukrainian broadcasters, noting that such restrictions and bans were not in line with the international norms.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's security council to impose five-years sanctions on Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform � For Life party, and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK that are owned by him. Zelenskyy's press secretary claims that the broadcasters are sponsored by Russia.

"In this case, we can only condemn the actions of the Ukrainian government," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, bans of broadcasters operation violate "international norms and standards, and the general understanding of media freedom."

"I do not know what kind of support you are talking about," Peskov added, when asked if Russia plans to provide any information support to the Opposition Platform � For Life party.

Russian media outlets are operating in a regular regime, as they "cover various events worldwide, including this situation," the spokesman continued.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international bodies should react to Kiev's decision, Peskov noted.