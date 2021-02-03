UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Condemns Ban Of Three Ukrainian Broadcasters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:31 PM

Kremlin Condemns Ban of Three Ukrainian Broadcasters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Wednesday the sanctions against three Ukrainian broadcasters, noting that such restrictions and bans were not in line with the international norms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Wednesday the sanctions against three Ukrainian broadcasters, noting that such restrictions and bans were not in line with the international norms.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's security council to impose five-years sanctions on Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform � For Life party, and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK that are owned by him. Zelenskyy's press secretary claims that the broadcasters are sponsored by Russia.

"In this case, we can only condemn the actions of the Ukrainian government," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, bans of broadcasters operation violate "international norms and standards, and the general understanding of media freedom."

"I do not know what kind of support you are talking about," Peskov added, when asked if Russia plans to provide any information support to the Opposition Platform � For Life party.

Russian media outlets are operating in a regular regime, as they "cover various events worldwide, including this situation," the spokesman continued.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international bodies should react to Kiev's decision, Peskov noted.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Kiev Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stocks climb across board fo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,977 new COVID-19 cases, 4,075 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Denmark to Introduce Digital COVID-19 Passports to ..

10 seconds ago

Babar hints for going with winning combination in ..

11 seconds ago

GCUF starts tree plantation

13 seconds ago

Int'l Human Fraternity Day to be marked tomorrow

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.