Kremlin Condemns Czech 'Hysteria' Around Russian Embassy Staffers Expulsion: Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Kremlin has an extremely negative attitude to the hysteria around Russian embassy staffers expulsion from the Czech Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Our diplomats are working there. We certainly have an extremely negative attitude to all this hysteria. This is the only thing that I can say. Let us give diplomats a chance to formulate our viewpoint," Peskov told reporters.