UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Condemns Czech 'Hysteria' Around Russian Embassy Staffers Expulsion: Dmitry Peskov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:24 PM

Kremlin Condemns Czech 'Hysteria' Around Russian Embassy Staffers Expulsion: Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin has an extremely negative attitude to the hysteria around Russian embassy staffers expulsion from the Czech Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Kremlin has an extremely negative attitude to the hysteria around Russian embassy staffers expulsion from the Czech Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Our diplomats are working there. We certainly have an extremely negative attitude to all this hysteria. This is the only thing that I can say. Let us give diplomats a chance to formulate our viewpoint," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Czech Republic All From

Recent Stories

Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target

2 minutes ago

European Parliament to vote on EU-UK post-Brexit t ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU commences exams from April 30

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 cases surpass 98,000

2 minutes ago

KP Food Safety Authority begins operations in Pesh ..

9 minutes ago

Footballers ignite 'cancel culture' row in Hungary ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.