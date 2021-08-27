Kremlin Condemns Deadly Kabul Attacks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:51 PM
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the twin suicide bombings -- claimed by the Islamic State group -- on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the twin suicide bombings -- claimed by the Islamic State group -- on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
"Unfortunately, the pessimistic forecasts that entrenched terrorist groups, especially ISIS, will not fail to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, are being confirmed," Peskov told reporters.