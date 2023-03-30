UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Condemns Decision To Evict Monks From Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Published March 30, 2023

Kremlin Condemns Decision to Evict Monks From Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia strongly condemns Ukraine's decision to evict monks from the Kiev-Pechesk Lavra monastery, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We condemn. We strongly condemn these actions.

We condemn the pressure that is being exerted on the clergy, which is being exerted on the Russian Orthodox Church," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about possible evacuation of monks to Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said that everything depends on their own decisions but "no one will remain indifferent" to their fate.

