MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday condemned a Kiev court's decision to extend the house arrest for Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life.

Earlier this week, the Pechersk District Court of Kiev sent Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest until December 7.

"We said from the very beginning that, of course, what is happening with Medvedchuk is, of course, nothing more than settling political scores with a political rival, who until recently was very rapidly strengthening its political positions in the country, so, of course, we strongly condemn this practice," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow is unable to do anything regarding the case as Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen.