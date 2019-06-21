Kremlin condemns Georgia protests as 'russophobic provocation'

(@imziishan)

The Kremlin on Friday condemned as a "russophobic provocation" mass protests in Georgia, which broke out after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament in the ex-Soviet country

"Everything that happened in Georgia yesterday is nothing but a russophobic provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it called for "harsh condemnation".