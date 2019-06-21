UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Condemns Georgia Protests As 'russophobic Provocation'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:25 PM

Kremlin condemns Georgia protests as 'russophobic provocation'

The Kremlin on Friday condemned as a "russophobic provocation" mass protests in Georgia, which broke out after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament in the ex-Soviet country

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Kremlin on Friday condemned as a "russophobic provocation" mass protests in Georgia, which broke out after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament in the ex-Soviet country.

"Everything that happened in Georgia yesterday is nothing but a russophobic provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it called for "harsh condemnation".

