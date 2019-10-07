UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Condemns Russian Journalist Yuzik's Detention In Iran, Hopes For Rapid Release

The Kremlin condemns Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik's detention in Iran and hopes that she will be released soon and explanations will be provided, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Yuzik arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested on October 2 at a hotel.

Yuzik's relatives claim that she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

"We see it negatively as well, we believe that detaining Russian journalists is unacceptable, and we hope that she will be released in the near future, and the Russian side will receive necessary explanations," Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik earlier on Monday that Moscow expected Yuzik to be released in the near future, possible as soon as this week.

