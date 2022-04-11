UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Condemns Sanctions Against Journalists, Media Leadership As Unacceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Moscow denounces sanctions against journalists and the leadership of media outlets, as this is unacceptable and beyond understanding, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Moscow denounces sanctions against journalists and the leadership of media outlets, as this is unacceptable and beyond understanding, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the EU announced additional sanctions against Russia over Moscow's operation in Ukraine, with the restrictive measures targeting more media representatives.

"We have repeatedly said, especially since these are not our first media leaders, you know that your colleagues have been under sanctions for some time. We consider sanctions unacceptable and illegal, and as for the introduction of any restrictions on journalists, media representatives and leaders, we consider it absolutely unacceptable, we strongly condemn this. This is beyond any understanding,' Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman expressed confidence that the sanctions will not affect the work of media outlets.

