Kremlin Condemns Statements About Lack Of Evidence Of Troops' Withdrawal After Drills

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Condemns Statements About Lack of Evidence of Troops' Withdrawal After Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that NATO has issues with assessing the situation when asked about statements that there is a lack of evidence of withdrawal of Russian troops after drills.

"A certain, probably, handicap is present in the system for assessing the situation in NATO. This, for sure, does not allow NATO representatives to properly assess the situation ... There are problems. There are problems in the system for assessing the situation," Peskov told reporters.

