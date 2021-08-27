Kremlin Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Afghan Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Kremlin strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Kabul, which claimed over 100 lives, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We condemn the terrorist attacks as strongly as possible.

We are certainly saddened by the news about a very high number of victims," Peskov told reporters.

The incident confirms pessimistic forecasts that terrorist groups could take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

"This contributes to an escalation of tensions in Afghanistan. Everyone is in danger. This continues to be a cause for our grave concerns," Peskov concluded.