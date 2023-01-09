(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russia condemns the actions of the instigators of the Sunday unrest in Brazil and supports Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's efforts to restore order in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.

"Of course, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of the instigators of the unrest. And we absolutely support Brazilian president Lula da Silva, we support actions aimed at restoring order in the country and the rule of law," Peskov told reporters.