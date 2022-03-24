Kremlin Confirms Abramovich Took Part in Organizing Moscow-Kiev Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took part in the initial stage of organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and now the official delegations are working out issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took part in the initial stage of organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and now the official delegations are working out issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised US President Joe Biden not to sanction Abramovich because he could facilitate peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"He really took part at the initial stage (of the negotiations). Now negotiations are going on between two delegations, Russian and Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

After the start of the Russian special operation, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via video link.