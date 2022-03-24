UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Abramovich Took Part In Organizing Moscow-Kiev Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Kremlin Confirms Abramovich Took Part in Organizing Moscow-Kiev Talks

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took part in the initial stage of organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and now the official delegations are working out issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took part in the initial stage of organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and now the official delegations are working out issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised US President Joe Biden not to sanction Abramovich because he could facilitate peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"He really took part at the initial stage (of the negotiations). Now negotiations are going on between two delegations, Russian and Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

After the start of the Russian special operation, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via video link.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belarus February

Recent Stories

Police arrest one accused

Police arrest one accused

32 seconds ago
 CPO visits Chauntra police station, Chakri post

CPO visits Chauntra police station, Chakri post

34 seconds ago
 G7 Calls on Belarus to Refrain From Using Military ..

G7 Calls on Belarus to Refrain From Using Military Against Ukraine

35 seconds ago
 Eight test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Eight test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

37 seconds ago
 Europe to Continue Providing Economic, Military Su ..

Europe to Continue Providing Economic, Military Support to Ukraine - Macron

3 minutes ago
 Lawyers group criticises SCBA for following agenda ..

Lawyers group criticises SCBA for following agenda of political party

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>