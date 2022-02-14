Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Russia on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Moscow has confirmed that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia on February 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Bolsonaro is scheduled to visit Moscow on February 14-17.

"(It will take place) on Wednesday. This is the Brazilian president's official visit ... (the sides will discuss) bilateral relations. We have a rich bilateral agenda," Peskov told reporters.