UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Russia On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Russia on Wednesday

Moscow has confirmed that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia on February 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Moscow has confirmed that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia on February 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Bolsonaro is scheduled to visit Moscow on February 14-17.

"(It will take place) on Wednesday. This is the Brazilian president's official visit ... (the sides will discuss) bilateral relations. We have a rich bilateral agenda," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin February Media

Recent Stories

Shafqat takes briefing about performance, targets ..

Shafqat takes briefing about performance, targets of education ministry

59 seconds ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Corona claims 8 more lives, 459 new cases reported ..

Corona claims 8 more lives, 459 new cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

51 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

56 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>