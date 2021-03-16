UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Commitment To Promote Political Settlement In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:26 PM

Kremlin Confirms Commitment to Promote Political Settlement in Syria

The Kremlin sees Syrian President Bashar Assad as the country's legitimate leader and keeps making effort to promote the political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Kremlin sees Syrian President Bashar Assad as the country's legitimate leader and keeps making effort to promote the political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We firmly believe that Assad is the legitimate head of the Syrian state, we make much effort to give impetus to the work on the constitution and the promotion of the political settlement in Syria in general," Peskov said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has recently said that a new international format could be established to achieve progress.

According to Pedersen, the format should be comprised of the United States, Russia, Iran and Turkey, with participation of EU member states and Arab nations.

"Current formats function, but of course we would like them to be more effective. Things are not going too well with the constitutional committee. However, it is necessary to keep working, as we see no alternative," Peskov added, asked if the Kremlin agrees that new formats are needed.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Progress United States Arab

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

12 minutes ago

Jasprit Bumrah marries former miss India Sanjana G ..

24 minutes ago

Two laborers buried alive, one rescued

14 seconds ago

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after jail sentence for ..

16 seconds ago

RWMC kicks off cleanliness and public awareness dr ..

17 seconds ago

Indian forces on killing hunt in Kashmir: JKNF

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.