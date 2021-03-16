Kremlin Confirms Commitment to Promote Political Settlement in Syria

The Kremlin sees Syrian President Bashar Assad as the country's legitimate leader and keeps making effort to promote the political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Kremlin sees Syrian President Bashar Assad as the country's legitimate leader and keeps making effort to promote the political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We firmly believe that Assad is the legitimate head of the Syrian state, we make much effort to give impetus to the work on the constitution and the promotion of the political settlement in Syria in general," Peskov said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has recently said that a new international format could be established to achieve progress.

According to Pedersen, the format should be comprised of the United States, Russia, Iran and Turkey, with participation of EU member states and Arab nations.

"Current formats function, but of course we would like them to be more effective. Things are not going too well with the constitutional committee. However, it is necessary to keep working, as we see no alternative," Peskov added, asked if the Kremlin agrees that new formats are needed.