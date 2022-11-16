Kremlin Confirms Cuban Leader Will Visit Moscow, Contacts of Heads of State Being Prepared

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Kremlin is waiting for the visit of the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Moscow, the contacts of the heads of state are being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for Mr. President's visit to Moscow and contacts between the two heads of state are indeed being prepared.

This is a very important visit. Cuba is our very important partner. There is a lot to talk about," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Cuban Ambassador to Russia, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, told Sputnik that the Cuban president plans to pay a visit to Moscow next week, have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also attend the unveiling of a monument to Fidel Castro.