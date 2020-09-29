UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms First Phone Conversation Between Putin, Japan's Prime Minister Suga

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin Confirms First Phone Conversation Between Putin, Japan's Prime Minister Suga

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier on Tuesday.

Reports about the first conversation between the leaders emerged earlier in the day.

Reportedly, Suga reaffirmed commitment to develop bilateral relations, and the leaders agreed to hold a personal meeting soon.

"The conversation with the Japanese prime minister is ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin plans to hold one more international phone conversation later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

9 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

26 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

41 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Railways officials told to continue action against ..

1 minute ago

Call for opening cardiac surgery deptt at Children ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.