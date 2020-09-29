Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier on Tuesday

Reports about the first conversation between the leaders emerged earlier in the day.

Reportedly, Suga reaffirmed commitment to develop bilateral relations, and the leaders agreed to hold a personal meeting soon.

"The conversation with the Japanese prime minister is ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin plans to hold one more international phone conversation later on Tuesday.