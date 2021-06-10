UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Geneva's Villa La Grange Will Host Putin-Biden Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Kremlin Confirms Geneva's Villa La Grange Will Host Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Villa La Grange in Geneva will host the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced that Villa La Grange will host the top-level meeting on June 16.

