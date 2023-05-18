(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The grain deal will be extended for two months, there is a relative result in the negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"We can confirm that a decision was made by the Russian side to continue this Black Sea deal ... for a period of two months. There is a relatively result in the negotiations with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN," Peskov told reporters.