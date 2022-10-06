(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi to Russia is planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the IAEA, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Grossi, presumably, plans to visit Russia next week.

"Such a visit is indeed being prepared," Peskov said.