Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why they were kept at a distance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing two sources in Macron's entourage, that the French leader refused Kremlin's request to take a Russian COVID-19 test to allegedly prevent Russia from getting hold of his DNA.

"Yes, indeed," Peskov said, confirming the reports that Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman insisted that the decision to sit the two presidents on the opposite sides of a 13-foot table was not political and did not affect the talks. Moscow was understanding of the French position and had been guided by the need to ensure Putin's safety during the meeting, he noted.