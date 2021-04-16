Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Putin, Lukashenko on April 22

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will take place in Moscow on April 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The meeting is really scheduled for the second half of the day on April 22, it is being prepared.

We plan that Belarusian President Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow on a working visit, this has nothing to do with [Putin's] address to the Federal Assembly," Peskov told reporters, adding that Lukashenko and Putin plan to discuss the development of the Moscow-Minsk cooperation.

Putin's address to the Russian parliament is scheduled for April 21.