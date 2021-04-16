UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Putin, Lukashenko On April 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Putin, Lukashenko on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will take place in Moscow on April 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The meeting is really scheduled for the second half of the day on April 22, it is being prepared.

We plan that Belarusian President Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow on a working visit, this has nothing to do with [Putin's] address to the Federal Assembly," Peskov told reporters, adding that Lukashenko and Putin plan to discuss the development of the Moscow-Minsk cooperation.

Putin's address to the Russian parliament is scheduled for April 21.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.