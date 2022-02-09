Kremlin Confirms Normandy Format Talks to Be Held on February 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday confirmed that the next meeting of political advisers within the Normandy Format will be held on February 10.

"Political advisers will continue their conversation. Yes, such a meeting will take place," Peskov told reporters, adding that positive perspectives for Russia may be linked only to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.