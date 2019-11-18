UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Normandy Four Summit To Take Place On Dec 9, Preparations In Final Stages

Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Kremlin Confirms Normandy Four Summit to Take Place on Dec 9, Preparations in Final Stages

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that the Normandy Four summit will take place on December 9, saying preparations for the meeting were in their final stages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that the Normandy Four summit will take place on December 9, saying preparations for the meeting were in their final stages.

"We will give more information on an international phone call [later on Monday].

It will have to do with preparations for the Normandy Four summit, which is planned for December 9. The preparations are in their final stages," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow held no expectations on the "long-awaited and important" talks, but that it hoped for results.

