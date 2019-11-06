UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Norway's Berg Requested Pardon, Application To Be Studied Statutorily

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Norwegian national Frode Berg, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, has requested presidential pardon, and his application will be studied in accordance with law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Norwegian national Frode Berg, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, has requested presidential pardon, and his application will be studied in accordance with law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

"He is serving a criminal sentence in the form of 14 years of imprisonment on espionage charges, and he has submitted a pardon request to Russian President [Vladimir Putin]. The request is reviewed in accordance with the regulation on procedure of review of pardon requests in the Russian Federation, enacted by the Russian president's decree, issued on December 28, 2001 .

.. The procedure is described there," Peskov told reporters.

Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent, was detained in Moscow in late 2017 upon receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian Navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.

Berg has denied the charges, while his defense lawyer has said that he might have been used as a carrier of the classified documents by intelligence officers without being aware of it.

