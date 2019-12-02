UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms On Preliminary Basis Putin-Erdogan January 8 Meeting

The Kremlin confirms, on a preliminary basis, a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on January 8 in Istanbul, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Kremlin confirms, on a preliminary basis, a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on January 8 in Istanbul, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Indeed, the contacts of the two presidents are being prepared for this date, the main topic for this visit is the launch of the TurkStream.

By that time, Turkey's share of the onshore part of this important international project will have been finished," the spokesman said.

"Of course, one could assume with a high degree of certainty that the two leaders would use this opportunity to continue dialogue on the most important questions," he added.

According to Peskov, the most pressing issues include bilateral relations, which in turn concern a number of large projects, and regional issues, such as the situation in Syria.

