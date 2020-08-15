Kremlin Confirms Phone Conversation Between Putin, Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the current situation in Belarus in the light of the presidential election and subsequent nationwide protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the current situation in Belarus in the light of the presidential election and subsequent nationwide protests.

"Alexander Lukashenko informed [Putin] about the situation in Belarus after the presidential election.

Both sides expressed confidence that all the problems that have arisen will be resolved soon," the Kremlin press service said.

According to the statement, the two leaders confirmed their commitment to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Putin and Lukashenko also gave a positive assessment of the interaction of relevant specialized departments on the return of citizens detained in Belarus to Russia.