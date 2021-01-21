UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Phone Talks Between Russian, Finnish Presidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Confirms Phone Talks Between Russian, Finnish Presidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto.

The Finnish presidential press service said that the conversation, held at Niinisto's initiative, focused on arms control and the situation around Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who was arrested late last week upon his return from Germany.

"Yes, there was a conversation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin will later release a statement with more details, the spokesman announced.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Vladimir Putin From Opposition

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl of being "tricked" again, warns Sheik ..

4 minutes ago

Breaking: UAE approves Russia&#039;s Sputnik vacci ..

13 minutes ago

Fire at world's biggest vaccine maker in India: lo ..

15 minutes ago

As pandemic worsens, Biden unveils ambitious Covid ..

15 minutes ago

Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

Hungary Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Agains ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.