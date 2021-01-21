Kremlin Confirms Phone Talks Between Russian, Finnish Presidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto.

The Finnish presidential press service said that the conversation, held at Niinisto's initiative, focused on arms control and the situation around Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who was arrested late last week upon his return from Germany.

"Yes, there was a conversation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin will later release a statement with more details, the spokesman announced.