Kremlin Confirms Planned Pullback Of Some Troops From Ukraine Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

The Kremlin said Tuesday that the pullback of some forces from Ukraine's borders was planned but stressed Russia would continue to move around troops across the country as it saw fit

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday that the pullback of some forces from Ukraine's borders was planned but stressed Russia would continue to move around troops across the country as it saw fit.

"We have always said that after the exercises are over ... troops would return to their permanent bases. There's nothing new here. This is a usual process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

>