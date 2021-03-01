Kremlin Confirms Preparations Are Underway for Putin-Erdogan Teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that preparations are ongoing for a teleconference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of the start of construction of the third unit of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu.

Peskov recalled that the two leaders recently held "quite a substantial telephone conversation," which focused on the upcoming teleconference, among other issues.

"They do not plan any substantial negotiations, apart from the Akkuyu topic, unless the presidents decide it is necessary to focus on something else," the Kremlin spokesman specified.