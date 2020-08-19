Kremlin Confirms Preparations for Next Normandy-Format Meeting Underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Preparations are underway for a meeting between Normandy-format members in order to take stock of the implementation of agreements on the Ukraine conflict settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that such a meeting will take place in Paris on August 28 at the level of political advisers.

"I am unaware of the agreement on the final date, but I know that preparations for such a meeting were underway, and talks were conducted. The agenda is quite predictable - the implementation of previously reached agreements. All these agreements are absolutely transparent and well-known," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether he can confirm that the political aides' meeting will be held in Paris in late August and what the agenda will be.